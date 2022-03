Isolate your Big Brother apps



Clone and run multiple accounts simutaniuosly



Freeze or archive apps and prevent any background behaviors



Unfreeze apps on-demand with home screen shortcuts



Re-freeze marked apps with one tap



Hide apps



Selectively enable (or disable) VPN for different group of apps



Prohibit USB access to mitigate attacks with physical access



DEVICE-ADMIN: Device administrator privilege is required to create the Insular space (work profile), which serves as the fundamental functionality of Insular. It will be explicitly requested for your consent.



PACKAGE_USAGE_STATS: Required to correctly recognize the running state of apps. It will be explicitly requested for your consent.



all blobs (gms, crashlytics, etc) are removed to comply with F-droid's policy



Internet access of this app is removed because we just don't need it

All features are preserved and will be synced upon Island's updates



Insular is a FLOSS fork of Island.With Insular, you can:If your device is incompatible or not encrypted, you can skip this limitation manually. Please refer to the XDA post for details.To uninstall and remove Insular completely, please first "Destroy Insular" in Settings - Setup - Click the recycle-bin icon besides Insular. If you have already uninstalled Insular app, please "Remove work profile" in your device "Settings - Accounts".We will never collect any data and Insular have no Internet permission. Please read our privacy policy for more details.