TV KILL Éteindre les téléviseurs

Turn off supported TVs using your device's built-in IR-blaster. The app basicly

transmits a variety of off-patterns for different TVs successively, which will

cause most TVs to power down.



If you activate the repetitive-mode, your phone will transmit the off signals

over and over again, even when you close the Application or lock your screen.

This way, you can simply deploy your phone in front of a TV and the TV will turn

itself off again whenever somebody tries to switch it on. (Great for private

screening events)



You can also select an off-pattern that only affects devices from a single

manufacturer, in case you want to turn-off a TV from a specific brand.



TV KILL also includes a widget for your home screen, so you don't even have to

open the app to turn a TV off.