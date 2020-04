LibreOffice Viewer uses the same engine as LibreOffice for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This, combined with a new front-end based on Firefox for Android, reads documents similarly to LibreOffice desktop.

Supported files:

Open Document Format (odt, ods and odp)

Microsoft Office 2007/2010/2013 (docx, xlsx and pptx)

Microsoft Office 97/2000/XP/2003 (doc, xls and ppt)

LibreOffice Viewer also comes with a first preview of the editing functionality, which is considered an experimental feature and not stable enough for mission critical tasks. Feedback and bug reports are very welcome, to help developers improve the quality of the application on its way to a fully-fledged editor.