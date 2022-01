dvd 📀 Download videos from anywhere

📀 Video downloader app powered by yt-dlp (formerly youtube-dl).



🚀 Features

* Download video/audio from 1000+ sites supported by yt-dlp.

* Run custom yt-dlp commands.

* Update yt-dlp version from settings.

* Share link via other apps.



🔗 References

* dvd - https://github.com/yausername/dvd

* youtubedl-android - https://github.com/yausername/youtubedl-android

* yt-dlp - https://github.com/yt-dlp/yt-dlp (formerly youtube-dl - https://github.com/ytdl-org/youtube-dl)