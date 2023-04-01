package icon

Seal

Video/Audio downloader designed and themed with Material You
Features
Download videos and audio files from video platforms supported by yt-dlp
Embed metadata and video thumbnail into extracted audio files
Download all videos in the playlist with one click
Use embedded aria2c as external downloader for all your downloads
Embed subtitles into downloaded videos
Execute custom yt-dlp commands with templates
Manage in-app downloads and custom command templates
Easy to use and user-friendly
Material Design 3 style UI, with dynamic color theme
Versions

  • Version 1.9.0-(F-Droid) (10904) suggested Added on 2023-04-01

    arm64-v8a

    This version requires Android 5.0 or newer.

    It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.

    Permissions
    • view network connections
      Allows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.
    • modify or delete the contents of your shared storage
      Allows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.
      (10)
    • have full network access
      Allows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
    • run foreground service
      Allows the app to make use of foreground services.
    • ask to ignore battery optimizations
      Allows an app to ask for permission to ignore battery optimizations for that app.
    • request install packages
      Allows an application to request installation of packages.
    • This app can appear on top of other apps
      This app can appear on top of other apps or other parts of the screen. This may interfere with normal app usage and change the way that other apps appear.
    • com.junkfood.seal.DYNAMIC_RECEIVER_NOT_EXPORTED_PERMISSION
    • read the contents of your shared storage
      Allows the app to read the contents of your shared storage.
      (10)

    Download APK 31 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log

