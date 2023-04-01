Seal
Download videos and audio files from video platforms supported by yt-dlp
Embed metadata and video thumbnail into extracted audio files
Download all videos in the playlist with one click
Use embedded aria2c as external downloader for all your downloads
Embed subtitles into downloaded videos
Execute custom yt-dlp commands with templates
Manage in-app downloads and custom command templates
Easy to use and user-friendly
Material Design 3 style UI, with dynamic color theme
- License: GNU General Public License v3.0 only
- Issue Tracker
- Translation
- Source Code
- Changelog
- Build Metadata
Versions
Although APK downloads are available below to give you the choice, you should be aware that by installing that way you will not receive update notifications and it's a less secure way to download. We recommend that you install the F-Droid client and use that.Download F-Droid
-
arm64-v8a
This version requires Android 5.0 or newer.
It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.
Permissions
-
view network connectionsAllows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.
-
modify or delete the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.(10)
-
have full network accessAllows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
-
run foreground serviceAllows the app to make use of foreground services.
-
-
ask to ignore battery optimizationsAllows an app to ask for permission to ignore battery optimizations for that app.
-
request install packagesAllows an application to request installation of packages.
-
-
This app can appear on top of other appsThis app can appear on top of other apps or other parts of the screen. This may interfere with normal app usage and change the way that other apps appear.
-
com.junkfood.seal.DYNAMIC_RECEIVER_NOT_EXPORTED_PERMISSION
-
read the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to read the contents of your shared storage.(10)
Download APK 31 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log
-
-
armeabi-v7a
This version requires Android 5.0 or newer.
It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.
Permissions
-
view network connectionsAllows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.
-
modify or delete the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.(10)
-
have full network accessAllows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
-
run foreground serviceAllows the app to make use of foreground services.
-
-
ask to ignore battery optimizationsAllows an app to ask for permission to ignore battery optimizations for that app.
-
request install packagesAllows an application to request installation of packages.
-
-
This app can appear on top of other appsThis app can appear on top of other apps or other parts of the screen. This may interfere with normal app usage and change the way that other apps appear.
-
com.junkfood.seal.DYNAMIC_RECEIVER_NOT_EXPORTED_PERMISSION
-
read the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to read the contents of your shared storage.(10)
Download APK 31 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log
-
-
x86_64
This version requires Android 5.0 or newer.
It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.
Permissions
-
view network connectionsAllows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.
-
modify or delete the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.(10)
-
have full network accessAllows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
-
run foreground serviceAllows the app to make use of foreground services.
-
-
ask to ignore battery optimizationsAllows an app to ask for permission to ignore battery optimizations for that app.
-
request install packagesAllows an application to request installation of packages.
-
-
This app can appear on top of other appsThis app can appear on top of other apps or other parts of the screen. This may interfere with normal app usage and change the way that other apps appear.
-
com.junkfood.seal.DYNAMIC_RECEIVER_NOT_EXPORTED_PERMISSION
-
read the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to read the contents of your shared storage.(10)
Download APK 34 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log
-
-
x86
This version requires Android 5.0 or newer.
It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.
Permissions
-
view network connectionsAllows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.
-
modify or delete the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.(10)
-
have full network accessAllows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
-
run foreground serviceAllows the app to make use of foreground services.
-
-
ask to ignore battery optimizationsAllows an app to ask for permission to ignore battery optimizations for that app.
-
request install packagesAllows an application to request installation of packages.
-
-
This app can appear on top of other appsThis app can appear on top of other apps or other parts of the screen. This may interfere with normal app usage and change the way that other apps appear.
-
com.junkfood.seal.DYNAMIC_RECEIVER_NOT_EXPORTED_PERMISSION
-
read the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to read the contents of your shared storage.(10)
Download APK 33 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log
-
-
arm64-v8a
This version requires Android 5.0 or newer.
It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.
Permissions
-
view network connectionsAllows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.
-
modify or delete the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.(10)
-
have full network accessAllows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
-
run foreground serviceAllows the app to make use of foreground services.
-
-
ask to ignore battery optimizationsAllows an app to ask for permission to ignore battery optimizations for that app.
-
request install packagesAllows an application to request installation of packages.
-
-
com.junkfood.seal.DYNAMIC_RECEIVER_NOT_EXPORTED_PERMISSION
-
read the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to read the contents of your shared storage.(10)
Download APK 31 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log
-
-
armeabi-v7a
This version requires Android 5.0 or newer.
It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.
Permissions
-
view network connectionsAllows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.
-
modify or delete the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.(10)
-
have full network accessAllows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
-
run foreground serviceAllows the app to make use of foreground services.
-
-
ask to ignore battery optimizationsAllows an app to ask for permission to ignore battery optimizations for that app.
-
request install packagesAllows an application to request installation of packages.
-
-
com.junkfood.seal.DYNAMIC_RECEIVER_NOT_EXPORTED_PERMISSION
-
read the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to read the contents of your shared storage.(10)
Download APK 30 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log
-
-
x86_64
This version requires Android 5.0 or newer.
It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.
Permissions
-
view network connectionsAllows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.
-
modify or delete the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.(10)
-
have full network accessAllows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
-
run foreground serviceAllows the app to make use of foreground services.
-
-
ask to ignore battery optimizationsAllows an app to ask for permission to ignore battery optimizations for that app.
-
request install packagesAllows an application to request installation of packages.
-
-
com.junkfood.seal.DYNAMIC_RECEIVER_NOT_EXPORTED_PERMISSION
-
read the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to read the contents of your shared storage.(10)
Download APK 34 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log
-
-
x86
This version requires Android 5.0 or newer.
It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.
Permissions
-
view network connectionsAllows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.
-
modify or delete the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.(10)
-
have full network accessAllows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
-
run foreground serviceAllows the app to make use of foreground services.
-
-
ask to ignore battery optimizationsAllows an app to ask for permission to ignore battery optimizations for that app.
-
request install packagesAllows an application to request installation of packages.
-
-
com.junkfood.seal.DYNAMIC_RECEIVER_NOT_EXPORTED_PERMISSION
-
read the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to read the contents of your shared storage.(10)
Download APK 33 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log
-
-
arm64-v8a
This version requires Android 5.0 or newer.
It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.
Permissions
-
view network connectionsAllows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.
-
modify or delete the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.(10)
-
have full network accessAllows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
-
run foreground serviceAllows the app to make use of foreground services.
-
-
ask to ignore battery optimizationsAllows an app to ask for permission to ignore battery optimizations for that app.
-
request install packagesAllows an application to request installation of packages.
-
-
com.junkfood.seal.DYNAMIC_RECEIVER_NOT_EXPORTED_PERMISSION
-
read the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to read the contents of your shared storage.(10)
Download APK 31 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log
-
-
armeabi-v7a
This version requires Android 5.0 or newer.
It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.
Permissions
-
view network connectionsAllows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.
-
modify or delete the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.(10)
-
have full network accessAllows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
-
run foreground serviceAllows the app to make use of foreground services.
-
-
ask to ignore battery optimizationsAllows an app to ask for permission to ignore battery optimizations for that app.
-
request install packagesAllows an application to request installation of packages.
-
-
com.junkfood.seal.DYNAMIC_RECEIVER_NOT_EXPORTED_PERMISSION
-
read the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to read the contents of your shared storage.(10)
Download APK 30 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log
-
-
x86_64
This version requires Android 5.0 or newer.
It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.
Permissions
-
view network connectionsAllows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.
-
modify or delete the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.(10)
-
have full network accessAllows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
-
run foreground serviceAllows the app to make use of foreground services.
-
-
ask to ignore battery optimizationsAllows an app to ask for permission to ignore battery optimizations for that app.
-
request install packagesAllows an application to request installation of packages.
-
-
com.junkfood.seal.DYNAMIC_RECEIVER_NOT_EXPORTED_PERMISSION
-
read the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to read the contents of your shared storage.(10)
Download APK 34 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log
-
-
x86
This version requires Android 5.0 or newer.
It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.
Permissions
-
view network connectionsAllows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.
-
modify or delete the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.(10)
-
have full network accessAllows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
-
run foreground serviceAllows the app to make use of foreground services.
-
-
ask to ignore battery optimizationsAllows an app to ask for permission to ignore battery optimizations for that app.
-
request install packagesAllows an application to request installation of packages.
-
-
com.junkfood.seal.DYNAMIC_RECEIVER_NOT_EXPORTED_PERMISSION
-
read the contents of your shared storageAllows the app to read the contents of your shared storage.(10)
Download APK 33 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log
-