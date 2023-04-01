Allows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.

Allows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.

modify or delete the contents of your shared storage

Allows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.

Allows the app to make use of foreground services.

Allows an app to ask for permission to ignore battery optimizations for that app.

Allows an application to request installation of packages.

This app can appear on top of other apps or other parts of the screen. This may interfere with normal app usage and change the way that other apps appear.