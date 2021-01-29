FindMyDevice
So an explanation, I lost my new phone.
And because I don't use Google Services I couldn't locate it and so I was f*****.
In the hope that this doesn't happen again, I developed this application, that can locate the phone via SMS.
After it is installed, you can enter some entries in the list of phone numbers allowed to locate this device.
Just send a SMS with "fmd" to receive the syntax how to locate the phone.
Features:
- Locate the phone via SMS
- Lock the phone
- Let the phone ring
- Delete the phone
Planned Features:
- Recognize networks that are near the phone
- Locate the phone without GPS or network
I still can't afford a new phone, so if you want to help I am very happy to receive donations.
CAVEATS:
This application is still in beta.
If this app doesn't work, it's not my fault, it's the fault of the holy Satan and the missing lines that weren't on the right spot.
I try my best to develop the app, but I still have to work regularly.
So sorry, if it didn't worked out.
- License:GNU General Public License v3.0 only
- Issue Tracker
- Source Code
- Build Metadata
- Technical info
This version requires Android 4.1 or newer.
It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.
Permissions
send and view SMS messagesAllows the app to send SMS messages. This may result in unexpected charges. Malicious apps may cost you money by sending messages without your confirmation.
receive text messages (SMS)Allows the app to receive and process SMS messages. This means the app could monitor or delete messages sent to your device without showing them to you.
access approximate location only in the foregroundThis app can get your approximate location from location services while the app is in use. Location services for your device must be turned on for the app to get location.
access precise location only in the foregroundThis app can get your precise location from location services while the app is in use. Location services for your device must be turned on for the app to get location. This may increase battery usage.
android.permission.ACCESS_BACKGROUND_LOCATION
read your contactsAllows the app to read data about your contacts stored on your phone. Apps will also have access to the accounts on your phone that have created contacts. This may include accounts created by apps you have installed. This permission allows apps to save your contact data, and malicious apps may share contact data without your knowledge.
run at startupAllows the app to have itself started as soon as the system has finished booting. This can make it take longer to start the phone and allow the app to slow down the overall phone by always running.
access Do Not DisturbAllows the app to read and write Do Not Disturb configuration.
run foreground serviceAllows the app to make use of foreground services.
view Wi-Fi connectionsAllows the app to view information about Wi-Fi networking, such as whether Wi-Fi is enabled and name of connected Wi-Fi devices.
connect and disconnect from Wi-FiAllows the app to connect to and disconnect from Wi-Fi access points and to make changes to device configuration for Wi-Fi networks.
have full network accessAllows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
This app can appear on top of other appsThis app can appear on top of other apps or other parts of the screen. This may interfere with normal app usage and change the way that other apps appear.
Download APK 3.4 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log
