FindMyDevice

send and view SMS messages Allows the app to send SMS messages. This may result in unexpected charges. Malicious apps may cost you money by sending messages without your confirmation.

receive text messages (SMS) Allows the app to receive and process SMS messages. This means the app could monitor or delete messages sent to your device without showing them to you.

access approximate location only in the foreground This app can get your approximate location from location services while the app is in use. Location services for your device must be turned on for the app to get location.

access precise location only in the foreground This app can get your precise location from location services while the app is in use. Location services for your device must be turned on for the app to get location. This may increase battery usage.

android.permission.ACCESS_BACKGROUND_LOCATION

read your contacts Allows the app to read data about your contacts stored on your phone. Apps will also have access to the accounts on your phone that have created contacts. This may include accounts created by apps you have installed. This permission allows apps to save your contact data, and malicious apps may share contact data without your knowledge.

run at startup Allows the app to have itself started as soon as the system has finished booting. This can make it take longer to start the phone and allow the app to slow down the overall phone by always running.

access Do Not Disturb Allows the app to read and write Do Not Disturb configuration.

run foreground service Allows the app to make use of foreground services.

view Wi-Fi connections Allows the app to view information about Wi-Fi networking, such as whether Wi-Fi is enabled and name of connected Wi-Fi devices.

connect and disconnect from Wi-Fi Allows the app to connect to and disconnect from Wi-Fi access points and to make changes to device configuration for Wi-Fi networks.

have full network access Allows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.