dvd

📀 Download videos from anywhere
📀 Video downloader app powered by youtube-dl.

🚀 Features
* Download video/audio from 1000+ sites supported by youtube-dl.
* Run custom youtube-dl commands.
* Update youtube-dl version from settings.
* Share link via other apps.

🔗 References
* dvd - https://github.com/yausername/dvd
* youtubedl-android - https://github.com/yausername/youtubedl-android
* youtube-dl - https://github.com/ytdl-org/youtube-dl
  • Version 0.1.2 (10204) suggested Added on 2021-01-29

    This version requires Android 5.0 or newer.

    It is built and signed by F-Droid, and guaranteed to correspond to this source tarball.

    Permissions
    • have full network access
      Allows the app to create network sockets and use custom network protocols. The browser and other applications provide means to send data to the internet, so this permission is not required to send data to the internet.
    • modify or delete the contents of your shared storage
      Allows the app to write the contents of your shared storage.
    • prevent phone from sleeping
      Allows the app to prevent the phone from going to sleep.
    • view network connections
      Allows the app to view information about network connections such as which networks exist and are connected.
    • run at startup
      Allows the app to have itself started as soon as the system has finished booting. This can make it take longer to start the phone and allow the app to slow down the overall phone by always running.
    • run foreground service
      Allows the app to make use of foreground services.
    • read the contents of your shared storage
      Allows the app to read the contents of your shared storage.

    Download APK 32 MiB PGP Signature | Build Log

